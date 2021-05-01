Texas Tech Athletics has announced its 2021 football season ticket renewal campaign, the department announced Friday.
Due to the vast decline in ticket sales last season due to limited capacity as a result of COVID-19, Tech Athletics will reduce the cost of season tickets for the 2021 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Fans will be able to purchase traditional season tickets for as low as $150, according to the release, or for $25 per month if fans opt to choose to pay with the six-month payment plan. However, those who want to take advantage of the six-month plan must renew or purchase their season ticket by May 31.
The Red Raider Pass will also return for $120 per ticket; this pass allows for a ticket to all six Tech football home games, each game will have a different seating assignment. Tech Athletics has made 1,000 Red Raider Passes available, according to Tech Athletics, with only six available per account.
The total season ticket cost for Tech football, according to Tech Athletics, will see a 16.4 percent drop, this includes the price of the ticket and the annual seat contribution to the Red Raider Club. The department will also offer all eight general seating price points on the west side of Jones AT&T Stadium.
For fans wanting to be part of the upgrade process, they must renew their season tickets by May 31, according to Tech Athletics. This can be done on their online account at TexasTech.com or through paper renewals – these will be mailed in May.
All questions about tickets can be directed toward the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.