The Texas Tech soccer team posted their upcoming schedule for the 2021 season. Tech will open at the John Walker Soccer Complex against the University of Texas El Paso at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19.
A week later the Red Raiders head to California to face University of California San Diego on Sunday Aug. 22.
Later on in the season, Tech will open conference play against Oklahoma, with the Lady Sooners traveling for a 7 p.m. Thursday match at the John Walker Soccer Complex on Sept. 23.
Including Oklahoma, the Red Raiders will have five matches at home, according to Tech Athletics.
For the complete schedule visit the Tech Athletics website.
