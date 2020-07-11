Following the cancelation of non-conference games by the Pac-12, Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt provided a statement in regard to the future of Tech football and the dropping of the Tech vs. Arizona football matchup.
“We understand the challenges the upcoming football season will present for all of us,” Hocutt said. “We will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule.”
Although no decision has been officially made for the Big 12, conferences such as the Pac-12 and Ivy League have already made decisions to cut or suspend select aspects of their respective seasons or sporting programs due to COVID-19.
