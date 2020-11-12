In late October, the Black Student-Athlete Alliance (BSAA) was created at Texas Tech to give a voice of unity to Black student-athletes on campus. In addition, they presented numerous calls to action.
In suit, the Committed to Change Committee will help put the calls to action in motion and has now been solidified with members at all levels.
The chairman of the committee is Destini Walker, an Assistant Director for Career and Student-Athlete Development in J.T. and Margaret Talkington Leadership Academy. She will be partnered with Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, Faculty Athletics Representative Brian Shannon and the first president of the BSAA, D’Jenne Egharevba.
Various other members of the Tech community will also be involved: Dr. Tyler Bradstreet, Mike Davis, Reggie Dial, Kevin McConic, Jessica Gray, Drew Ingraham, Clark Lammert, Candice Laster, Cory Powell and Jade Silva Tovar.
The aforementioned calls to action proposed by the BSAA are as follows, according to Tech Athletics: "all lives cannot matter until Black lives matter", to create ongoing required educational trainings and workshops focused on racial and social injustice issues, to make greater consideration in offseason scheduling for student-athletes, to promote holistic support of student-athletes as more than athletes, and an overall commitment to East Lubbock and the local Lubbock community.
With these goals, the 14-person committee will serve as a support group to strive toward completing the BSAA’s vision.
