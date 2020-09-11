On Friday, Texas Tech Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti announced a partnership with Paranoid Fan to launch an interactive fan map at Jones AT&T Stadium for game day.
The mobile app will be operable on both IOS and Android devices to help find gate entry, parking lots, concessions, ticket locations and more, according to a release by Tech Athletics. The Paranoid Fan app can be downloaded on the App Store or the Google Play Store.
The service will be up and running prior to Tech’s kickoff against Houston Baptist at 7 p.m.on Saturday.
