Texas Tech Athletics announced the “Walk of Champions” fundraiser led by the Red Raider Club Tuesday.
The initiative will raise money by giving fans the ability to purchase customizable bricks to place in the walkway, according to the Red Raider Club website. The fundraiser will raise funds for the Red Raider Club Excellence Fund, which provides student-athletes with scholarships, academic support and other resources.
The Walk of Champions will connect the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center and the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Womble still is under construction but will serve as a practice facility for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Tech, according to Tech Athletics. Both programs will move practices and other activities to the center upon completion.
The customizable bricks can be purchased at the smallest size of 4 inches by 8 inches for $150, or the largest size of 24 inches by 24 inches for $5,000, according to Tech Athletics. Fans will receive a replica of their brick upon their purchase of a brick in the walkway.
