The Texas Tech basketball team will play a charity exhibition game against University of Texas at El Paso at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso.
Tickets to the game will cost $10, and all of the proceeds will be donated to a non-profit organization that supports the victims of the mass shooting on Aug. 3 in El Paso, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Last season, the Red Raiders also played a charity exhibition game against UTEP for the victims of the Santa Fe, Texas shooting.
After catastrophic events, according to the Division I Men’s Basketball Oversight Committee, teams are allowed to participate in charity games to raise money for the victims as long as the team does not play more than two preseason exhibition games.
The Red Raiders will take on UTEP at the charity exhibition game after winning the Big 12 regular-season championship and making it to the NCAA National Championship Final last season, according to the release. Returning from last year’s squad include junior Davide Moretti, sophomore Kyler Edwards and redshirt sophomore Avery Benson. Tech’s team will also consist of 10 new student-athletes including graduate transfers T.J. Holyfield and Chris Clarke along with freshmen Jahmi’us Ramsey, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Tyreek Smith.
Following the game for charity, Tech will open its 2019-20 season at home on Nov. 5 as the Red Raiders take on Eastern Illinois.
