Former Texas Tech track and field distance runner Sally Kipyego earned a spot to represent the United States in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.
The 34-year-old competed at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials this past Saturday in Atlanta. Kipyego took the final qualifying spot after finishing third at 2:28.52.
“What a great accomplishment for Sally,” Director of track and field Wes Kittley said. “Red Raiders far and wide are so proud of what she has accomplished.”
Kipyego ran for Tech from 2006 through 2009 where she won eight national titles. During her time at Tech, Kipyego won four national titles in one year, making her the only NCAA athlete to do so. Another big accomplishment was in 2007, when Kipyego won championships in the indoor 3000m, indoor 5000m and the outdoor 10,000m. She is also the only Big 12 runner ever to win three consecutive conference titles in cross country.
Additionally, Kipyego was inducted into the Texas Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
After her time at Tech, Kipyego became a member of the elite Oregon Track Club and in 2012, Kipyego qualified for the Kenyan Olympic team. At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, she was a silver medalist in the 10,000-meter run.
Since earning her silver medal, the former Tech runner put a pause on her training in 2017 after finding out she was pregnant with her daughter, Emma. Additionally, Kipyego became a U.S. citizen that same year.
During her pregnancy, Kipyego was unable to run for 18 weeks. After the birth of her daughter, Kipyego was set to race in the 2018 New York City Marathon, but was unable to compete after coming down with pneumonia and malaria.
In 2018, Kipyego made a comeback in the Boston Marathon but dropped out at 18 miles due to fatigue. Kipyego made her rebound in the Berlin Marathon after running a lifetime best of 2:25.10.
With eyes set on Tokyo, Kipyego moved back to her hometown, Kenya to train using the altitude to bolster her health and endurance. By 2019, Kipyego was back on track after working her mileage back up to 115 per week at a marathon pace. Then, five months later, Kipyego earned a spot on the U.S. team after running the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trails
“It’s just a testament to her incredible hard work and dedication to the sport,” head distance coach Jon Murray, who coached Kipyego to three straight NCAA and Big 12 titles in cross country, said. “Coming back from pregnancy and some of the rough times she’s had these past few years really shows her commitment. At Tech, she hated to lose, and I think that shows in her continued pursuit to be back in race shape and be the best that she can be.”
Kipyego will represent the United States in Tokyo along with fellow Kenyan immigrant Aliphine Tuliamuk and Molly Seidel.
Kipyego’s marathon is set to take place on August 8. The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin July 24 and will run through August 9.
