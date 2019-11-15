The No.15 Texas Tech soccer team advanced to the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament after securing the win in penalty kicks against Pepperdine on Friday.
Head coach Tom Stone said Pepperdine was an elite opponent known for beating number one in the nation Stanford and tying UCLA.
“Pepperdine was phenomenal, they are easily one of the best teams we have played all year,” Stone said. “We knew what we were up against.”
Freshman midfielder Penelope Mulenga scored the first goal for the Red Raiders within the first five minutes of the first half for an early 1-0 lead. This was Mulenga’s second goal this season, according to Tech Athletics.
A foul was called on Pepperdine during the 34th minute which gave Tech a penalty kick. Junior midfielder and All-Big 12 First Team member, Jordie Harr, scored off the kick to give Tech a 2-0 lead. Harr attempted to put another point on the scoreboard in the 28th minute, but the shot was too wide to reach the goal.
During the 21st minute, the Waves recorded their first save of the night with a blocked a corner kick and a header shot back-to-back to keep the score 2-0.
Time was stopped at the 18th minute due to an injury to the Pepperdine goalkeeper Kinsey Ehmann after a collision with a Red Raider while she tried to save the ball. Ehmann was the Waves back up goalkeeper, so they were forced to put a forward in as a replacement. Four minutes later, freshman goalkeeper Madison White saved a free kick shot by the Waves to keep them scoreless.
With seven minutes left in the first half, the Waves received a corner kick and tried to get a point on the board by freshman forward Hannah Anderson, but she kicked the ball out of Red Raider territory.
Pepperdine scored its first goal of the night to cut Tech's lead 2-1 with five minutes left in the first half. With 12 seconds left, Pepperdine tried to record another goal, but the kick was too wide right to get near White.
Neither team put another point on the scoreboard and finished the first half 2-1.
Five minutes into the second half, Pepperdine received a penalty kick and Joelle Anderson scored the second goal of the game for the Waves. This score tied the match up 2-2 with 40 minutes left.
Stone said coming back from a tied match was a fight for his team.
During the 56th minute, the Waves recorded a shot across the field straight to White’s hands, keeping the score tied, 2-2. A minute later, Pepperdine threw in and tried to score, but White caught and saved the ball from getting near the net.
Stone received a yellow card after arguing with the referee on the field about a shoulder collision with senior forward Jayne Lydiatt later in the game.
In the 66th minute, the Red Raiders passed the ball from junior forward Kirsten Davis to Harr to try and score, but the ball fell in the Waves possession.
Ten minutes later Pepperdine tried to score twice, once from almost half the field and the other while in the box and White saved it with the tip of her fingers and kept the score 2-2. With the saves, it marked White’s seventh of the game, according to Tech Athletics.
With five minutes left in the second half, the Waves tried to score but Mulenga blocked the shot. One-minute left in regulation period and Tech tried to score the game-winning goal but the shot got blocked by Pepperdine to force overtime.
During the seventh minute of the first 10-minute period of overtime, Tech deflected the first shot from Pepperdine. Two minutes later, the Waves pulled Davis down and stopped possession with the ball.
In the last four minutes of the first overtime period, White saved a game-winning shot and pushed the ball over the goalpost which continued overtime. With 20 seconds left, Anderson blocked a game-winning shot which forced another period of overtime.
The Waves tried to score with six minutes left in the second period but White caught the ball. Senior defender Margaret Begley slid and blocked another Pepperdine shot but gave the Waves a penalty kick. During the penalty kick, White caught and saved an almost golden goal with a minute left and forced the game to be called as a draw and penalty kicks would decide which team would advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
In the shootout, sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter was the first to try and score and is successful. The Waves scored on the first attempt to tie the penalty kick score, 1-1.
Harr was second and she hit the goalpost and failed to score on her penalty kick, but the Waves scored, taking a 2-1 lead. Macy Schultz followed with a goal to tie the game 2-2.
“Jordie (Harr) hasn’t missed one (penalty kick) all season in practice so the girls on the field just regrouped and embraced Jordie when she came back,” Stone said.
Pepperdine scored to take a 3-2 lead but junior midfielder Amanda Porter shot and tied the game 3-3 in the shootout. The Waves missed their next shot as White saved her first penalty kick of the game.
White said the only thing on the back of her mind while playing was the seniors.
“There was never, okay let’s go to ten it was always we are going to five, we are winning this cause these seniors there is no way this is their last game,” White said.
Junior defender Luna Rose scored for Tech to put the Red Raiders up 4-3 in penalty kicks and White recorded a game-winning save to end the game.
Stone said White was born under the Tech soccer motto of being fearless.
“Maddie is fearless. The bigger the game, the more excited she is,” Stone said.
Following Tech's win in penalty kicks, the Red Raiders will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament where they will play Michigan.
“Of all the teams you don’t want to see lose, I hate seeing Pepperdine lose but unfortunately that was our opponent today,” Stone said.
