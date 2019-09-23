Former Texas Tech men’s basketball player Andre Emmett was murdered on Monday morning in Dallas at the age of 37. With the unexpected death of Emmett, several people that knew the guard reflected on their time with him.
When Emmett first arrived at Tech, former teammate Andy Ellis said he was excited to have the guard join the team after losing several players in the previous season. Ellis was teammates with Emmett for his junior and senior season with the Red Raiders, taking Emmett under his wing.
“The one thing you always knew about Dre (Emmett) was, he was gonna have a smile on his face, and he liked to kid around and joke around,” Ellis said. “He was, for a lack of a better term, kind of the class clown, just always having a good time. He was friendly with most people. He liked to talk trash to all of us and other people, but it was more in a playful way like he always wanted to play with people and make them smile.”
After Emmett’s freshman season, the Red Raiders experienced a coaching change as Bob Knight was named the program’s head coach in 2001, according to sports-reference.com. Along with the coaching change, Ellis was the lone senior on the team as he tried to create a stronger bond with the team that went to the NCAA Tournament in its 2001-02 season, finishing with a 23-9 overall record.
As Ellis was the only senior on the team in the 2001-02 season, he said Emmett was always open to criticism and how to improve his game. Ellis said Emmett just wanted to be a better and ultimately win games.
“He wanted to be the best. I think my senior year, there was me, Andre and Kasib Powell that any night, any of us could lead the team in scoring,” Ellis said. “I mean, it drove him because he wanted to be the best, so if there was a night where me or Kasib scored more than him, he wanted to not let that happen two nights in a row and we were kind of the same way. I think we all drove each other, but he was motivated.”
With his drive to be the best he could, Emmett is the program’s all-time leading scorer as he recorded 2,256 points in his four seasons wearing scarlet and black, according to Tech Athletics. In his collegiate career, Emmett was named the Big 12 Player of the Week six times and is ranked second in program history, scoring 30 or more points in 10 games.
“He wanted to be great,” Ellis said. “He wanted to be the best scorer in Tech’s school history and he wanted to be the best scorer in the Big 12. When you have that kind of drive and got talent to go along with it, it goes a long way.”
While at Tech, Emmett broke the Big 12 Conference all-time scoring record as he led the Big 12 in scoring twice in four seasons, according to dreamsreallyexist.com. Emmett was also a John R Wooden recipient, two-time All-American and the 2004 NCAA Slam Dunk Champion.
Out of Ellis’ basketball career in college, overseas and at the NBA Summer League, he said Emmett was one of the best scorers he has ever seen. Despite his ability to score, Ellis said Emmett was never the best shooter.
“Well, a couple of years ago (Emmett) was playing in China and he had a game where he scored like 76 or something like that. Anyways, he hit like eight or nine threes,” Ellis said regarding a moment he will never forget about Emmett. “So he called me, he called me from China because I was always the better shooter. He called me and was like, ‘Man Andy, I can outshoot you now’ and I was like ‘No you can’t. You’ll never be able to outshoot me.’”
Ellis continued to say it was random moments where Emmett would jokingly talk trash that he will remember most.
Off of the basketball court, former Tech guard Rayford Young said he will always remember Emmett for what he did for his community.
“For me, I just remember him as somebody that always stayed true to himself and where we came from,” Young said. “He was always big on giving back to Dallas and giving back to his community where he came from.”
Emmett started a foundation called Dreams Really Exist, which was created to provide resources needed for students to thrive, according to dreamsreallyexist.com. The foundation’s goal was to create athletics programs as well as give back to the community.
“(Emmett) and I talked not too long ago about, you know my son (Trae) who played at Oklahoma and is in the NBA now, he’s with Adidas,” Young said. “Andre and I were going to get together and hopefully get with Adidas to get, to do charity stuff and get shoes and stuff for his foundation.”
After his collegiate career at Tech, the Seattle Supersonics drafted Emmett with the 35th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, according to draftexpress.com. Following his career in the NBA, Emmett played for several teams overseas, receiving multiple Most Valuable Player honors, according to dreamsreallyexist.com.
Most recently, Emmett was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2018 as well as being one of eight people to be a part of the 2019 Ring of Honor class, according to Tech Athletics.
“I always gave him a hard time, and he hated when I said this, but I called him the, you know he’s basically the pioneer of Texas Tech getting to that national level,” Young said. “Tech’s always been pretty good and you know they would have a good season here, and not so good and then another good season, but his sophomore year to his senior year, that basically changed the landscape of Texas Tech University as far as basketball’s concerned.”
Another former Red Raider basketball player and teammate of Emmett’s, Jayson Mitchell said Emmett never forgot where he came from despite how successful he was.
“As far as the community, (Emmett) being back home, maybe a month ago, he did a basketball clinic,” Mitchell said. “He had a clinic that he had kids come out to. He was always doing stuff for his community. He never forgot where he came from, he wore it as a badge of honor.”
Mitchell said there was not one person that did not like to be around Emmett because of his personality.
“He had an infectious smile, he laughed at everything, he was always the life of the party,” Mitchell said. “This dude didn’t drink, didn’t smoke, didn’t do anything out of the norm at that point. Later on in life, I don’t know, but at this point in life, he was just a clean kid who was just the life of the party, man. Everybody liked being around him, everybody liked being around Dre, there was not anyone that disliked him.”
With the unexpected death of Emmett, current head coach of the men’s basketball team, Chris Beard, posted a video on Twitter to speak about the former Red Raider as he was an assistant coach when Emmett played.
“I just want to let everyone know again how heartbroken we are, and again, I can’t understand why terrible things like this happen,” Beard said in the video on Twitter. “But I do know Andre the man, and the father, and the son and the teammate, just a special, special person. I know I speak for all Red Raiders today saying it’s a terrible day. We just wanted to give our support to the Emmett family.”
