On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced TCU’s Tuesday game against Tech in Lubbock would be postponed.
The teams were originally scheduled to play each other on Monday and Wednesday, but the inclement weather moved those games to Tuesday and Thursday, per release, there is nothing further as to when Tuesday’s game will be rescheduled.
The teams are still scheduled to play each other in Fort Worth on Thursday, according to the release.
