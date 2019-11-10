The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer team ended its run in the Big 12 Championships on Friday after a 2-1 loss to Texas Christian in the semifinal match.
During the regular season, Tech defeated Baylor 2-0 and then faced the Bears for the second time in the first round of the tournament, according to Tech Athletics. The Red Raiders eliminated the Bears 1-0, with a goal scored in the 27th minute of the match.
Freshman goalkeeper and the recently named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Madison White, played a part in the shutout against the Bears with three recorded saves during the postseason match. White added three to the already ten saves she had against Baylor during the regular season match.
During the quarterfinal match, junior forward and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, Kirsten Davis, scored the lone goal against the Bears, according to Tech Athletics. Davis, the conference scoring leader finished her junior season with 16 goals for this season, with two of the 16 goals scored against Baylor.
Three yellow cards were given during the game against Baylor with the Bears receiving all three in the second half of the match, according to Tech Athletics. Baylor recorded seven shots in the first half and one in the second with zero saved attempts.
The Bears were eliminated in the quarterfinals to put their record at 8-8-3 overall and 4-5 in conference play, according to Baylor Athletics.
The Red Raiders advanced to the semifinals of the tournament along with the Horned Frogs who defeated their quarterfinal opponent, Texas, with three straight goals compared to Texas’ one score during the shootout, according to TCU Athletics.
In the regular season, TCU was the only conference team to defeat Tech and scored two goals during that match. In the semifinals, the Horned Frogs scored another two goals compared to the Red Raiders’ single, according to Texas Christian Athletics.
Tech’s lone goal was made by selected All-Big 12 First Team member and a redshirt junior midfielder, Jordie Harr. In the 53rd second of the first half, sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter kicked the ball from across the field to land near Harr who then took a shot while inside the Horned Frogs’ box to score the first goal of the night, according to Tech Athletics.
This was Harr’s third goal of the season and earned a record as the fastest score in Big 12 championship history, according to Tech Athletics.
The All-Big 12 First Team member and sophomore forward for the Horned Frogs, Messiah Bright scored on the Red Raiders once already during the regular season, according to TCU Athletics. During the semifinals, Bright scored twice, one in the first and one in the second half of the match to send the Horned Frogs to the championship game.
Tech allowed 12 goals to get into their net this season with three of the 12 scored by Bright from TCU, according to Tech Athletics.
After the loss in the semifinal, the Red Raiders now move on to the NCAA tournament. On Monday, Tech will learn where they fit in the tournament during the NCAA annual selection show. The show will be shown with the Red Raiders and head coach Tom Stone and is open to the public at the Texas Tech Club starting at 3 p.m. on Monday.
