The No. 13 Texas Tech soccer team was eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament with a 2-1 loss to Texas Christian in the semifinal round.
In the first minute of the match, sophomore forward Charlotte Teeter kicked the ball across the field to junior midfielder Jordie Harr. Harr kicked it into TCU’s net and scored the first goal of the night, which gave Tech an early 1-0 lead.
Harr’s goal was made 53 seconds into the match, which set a record for the fastest goal made in Big 12 Championship history, according to Tech Athletics.
About 13 minutes later, junior forward Kirsten Davis tried to get insurance for the Red Raiders, but her attempt was too wide to reach the Horned Frogs net. Senior forward Demi Koulizakis shot during the 27th minute but her ball went past the goalpost and missed the mark.
The Horned Frogs tried to score the equalizer of the match starting at the 29th minute with three consecutive shots but none of the shots reached the Red Raiders' goal as Tech still led 1-0.
With six minutes left in the first half, sophomore forward Messiah Bright for the Horned Frogs scored the equalizer to tie the match 1-1.
Two minutes later, Davis recorded shot towards the TCU goal, but the goalkeeper saved it from reaching the back of the net. Going into halftime both teams were tied 1-1, but the Red Raiders lead in shots 9-7 versus the Horned Frogs.
In the first three minutes of the second half, TCU received a corner kick, but freshman goalkeeper Madison White and Harr both blocked the shot and freshman defender Penelope Mulenga kicked it out of Red Raider territory.
In the ninth minute, TCU recorded a shot with Bright kicking it over Tech’s goalpost and reaching Teeter who kicked it away from the Red Raiders side. One minute later, Mulenga tried to reclaim the lead for Tech, but her shot got blocked by a TCU player which kept the score 1-1 with 35 minutes left.
Davis shot with 30 minutes left but TCU deflected the ball away from their goalpost. Bright shot towards the Red Raiders net and scored for the second time of the night, giving the Horned Frogs a 2-1 lead with 23 minutes left in the match.
Seven minutes left in the match, Teeter used her head and tried to score with a header but it got saved by TCU goalkeeper.
With five minutes left, Harr tied to score twice but both shots were blocked. Freshman defender Hannah Anderson tried to do the same, but her shot was too high to reach the net.
Two minutes left, Harr and Koulizakis tried to even the score but both shots were saved to end the Red Raiders postseason run.
TCU has scored four of the 12 goals against Tech and defeated the Red Raiders twice this season, according to Tech Athletics.
TCU will face Kansas in the Big 12 Championship Final at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in Kansas City.
