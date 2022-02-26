Texas Tech’s No. 9 men’s basketball team was unable to secure a sweep over Texas Christian University on Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth, falling to the unranked team 69-66. With the loss, Tech falls to 22-7 overall this season and 11-5 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders tallied a season-high 20 turnovers while shooting 58 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arch. Meanwhile, TCU found its ultimate victory despite holding a lower field goal percentage of 50 percent.
Head coach Mark Adams said the way TCU was able to force turnovers is something that his team can observe.
“We had so many turnovers and a lot of breakdowns on the defensive end, so that was disappointing,” Adams said. “(TCU) played a little stronger-willed than we did, especially down the stretch, so give those guys all the credit, something that we can look at and learn from.”
The Red Raiders had three super-seniors reach double-digit points during the match, with forward Bryson Williams having a 21-point performance to lead the team, shooting a perfect 5-5 in the first half, followed by guards Adonis Arms (15) and Davion Warren (12).
TCU sophomore guard Mike Miles scored a game-high 26, this also being his highest points scored since his wrist injury earlier in the season.
Miles said he was proud of his performance.
“It felt good,” Miles said. “I got a couple easy shots at the beginning of the game and, you know, once the score sees the ball going in early, the rim looks like the ocean and that’s what happened. I’m not gonna have a game like this every night, but I’m glad to have it tonight.”
When asked about Miles’ performance, Adams praised the young guard.
“I’d love to have him on my team,” Adams said. “Really good player, scores on all three levels, very competitive and, you know, he’s one of the best scorers in the conference.”
TCU head coach Jamie Dixon added to the praise, saying Miles aided his team on both ends of the court.
“I thought that Mike (Miles) was tremendous all game long,” Dixon said. “What I liked was the defensive plays that he came up with, and I thought shot selection was really, really good.”
Throughout the first half, Tech went 17-27 from the field and 4-7 behind the arch, with both teams having seven turnovers. Tech ultimately won the first half battle 41-33, Williams leading with 11 and Miles leading the Horned Frogs with 14.
TCU’s defense improved in the second half as Warren, Williams and Arms were the sole scorers for the Red Raiders throughout the 20 minutes. Despite the low number of scorers, Tech finished the half with a field goal percentage of 50 percent.
Towards the end of regulation, both teams began to go back-and-forth with the lead. With 20 seconds left, TCU obtained their first lead since the seventh minute of the first half.
In an attempt to tie the game, junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. shot a deep three and missed. Arms got the offensive rebound and took a shot of his own which didn’t go in either.
With 0.5 seconds remaining, Williams took and made a shot that left his hand after the final buzzer. After a brief review, the officials announced the game was over.
Adams said the final play was not the reason for the Red Raider loss.
“We drew up a play and, you know, were trying to get something off as quick as we could,” Adams said. “I rarely talked about the 60 plays before then that we didn’t execute on, but that certainly was the difference in the game.”
Attendance for this game was about 75 percent Tech fans, and Adams said the support from Red Raider Nation is something that continuously motivates the team.
“It certainly helps, and we appreciate the Red Raider Nation showing up here and certainly helping us all we could,” Adams said. “Always appreciative of Red Raider Nation.”
