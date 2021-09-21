Texas Tech senior Amy Taylor recorded a career-high finish at Tuesday’s tournament, finishing in a tie for fourth place and leading Tech through the final day of the Mercedes-Benz Invitational hosted by the University of Tennessee.
This is Taylor’s fifth top-10 finish in her career and her second time in the top five, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
During Tuesday’s tournament, Taylor putt three key birdies on the back nine for a 1-over 72 round that led her to 1-under for the tournament, according to the news release. Junior Anna Dong also placed high in the top 20, tying for 16th place after shooting 3-over for the tournament. For the final round, Dong was 3-over, two back of Tech’s low cards, coming from both Taylor and freshman Chiara Horder.
As a team, Tech was not able to replicate Monday’s performance, as they fell from third place to seventh place by the end of the day, according to Tech Athletics. The team combined for a 10-over 294 throughout the final 18 holes, moving to 16-over for the tournament.
BYU claimed the team title after finishing 2-over following a 1-under 283 final round, according to the news release. The team was three strokes behind Miami, who took home second place. UTSA, Chattanooga and Augusta all ended the day tying for third at 12-over.
Tech will move on to participate in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational hosted by Arkansas. This three-day event will begin on Oct. 3 at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville.
