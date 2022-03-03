On Thursday, Texas Tech senior Amy Taylor earned her first Big 12 player of the month award for February, according to Big 12 Sports.
Taylor’s month saw two runner-up finishes at the ICON Invitational and the Columbia Classic, the highest finishes of her career, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Lady Raider finished two-strokes off the lead at the Columbia Classic, while finishing only one-stroke behind at the ICON Invitational, according to Tech Athletics. Taylor is still in search of her first collegiate victory.
At the ICON Invitational, the Lady Raiders broke the program record for lowest scoring round with a 16-under on the par 288, according to Big 12 Sports.
Taylor turned in a 14-under for the tournament and matched her lowest single round score with a six-under on the par 72 course.
Taylor will look to at the Trinity Forest Invitational in Dallas. (Awkward)
