Junior women’s golfer Amy Taylor competed in the English Women’s Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship on Tuesday at the Ipswich Golf Club in England three weeks before the season begins.
The 72-hole event started with 144 players and will be narrowed down at the halfway point to the top 40 players who will compete for the championship in the remaining 36 holes, according to a Tech Athletics news release. After the first day of the event, Taylor is tied for 31st with a score of 75. The second round will start at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
This tournament was one of many that Taylor has competed in over the summer, according to the release. The Norwick, England, native has accomplished multiple top 40 finishes, including tying for 12th place in the European Ladies Team Championship.
In the 2018-2019 season, Taylor recorded her career-low with a round of 66 that helped her tie for fifth place in the Valspar Augusta Invitational, according to the release. The junior ended the year with a career-low 76.14 stroke average and two top 10 finishes.
