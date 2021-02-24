After playing 66 games the season before, Texas Tech baseball’s 2020 season was unexpectedly cut short after just 19 games. As the COVID-19 pandemic began running rampant in America, college baseball, as well as many other sports, was put on pause.
Teams are normally hoping to end their season in June with a College World Series appearance, as Tech did a season before. But in 2020, the season was stopped in March, before Tech had even begun conference play.
“Last spring, those 20 minute games we played . . . it’s pretty foggy,” Tech baseball head coach Tim Tadlock said during a preseason media availability on the shutdown. “It was over so fast. It put me in a little bit of a funk, for sure, saying, ‘Hey, our season’s over in March.’”
Even as this season presents bits of normalcy, with Tech slated to play their conference foes as well as 20 home non-conference games, the variance of COVID-19 still lingers. Tadlock and his team have experienced that challenge firsthand.
“We dealt with it pretty good in the fall . . . seems like to me a bunch of guys got it,” Tadlock said on how COVID-19 affected his team.
Tadlock, now in his ninth season at Tech, acknowledges this season will hold unpredictable changes.
“We’ve tried to communicate to the guys the best we can, that things are gonna change daily and just do the best we can,” Tadlock said on the challenges the season ahead holds.
The Red Raiders enter this season with high expectations. Tech was selected as a top-five team by all six major preseason polls, according to Tech Athletics.
At the individual level, the Red Raiders roster holds three Preseason All-Americans. Redshirt freshman infielder Cal Conley, sophomore pitcher Micah Dallas and junior outfielder Dylan Neuse were all named for the award by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
And heading the team is Tadlock, who has collected 301 wins as head coach of the program.
Tadlock’s teams have not only become consistent winners but perpetual contenders. The Red Raiders are one of only three teams to make the College World Series four times since 2014, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech has also filled the trophy room under Tadlock’s lead. Since 2013, Tech has won three Big 12 championships, had 38 All-American players and had 50 athletes selected in the MLB Draft, according to Tech Athletics.
This season’s Red Raider roster is young, with 14 true freshman coming into the program. The class was rated as the 17th best in college baseball, according to D1Baseball.
The incoming freshman class consists of 11 pitchers, as Tadlock once again prioritizes adding depth to his bullpen.
There’s also four returning freshmen, including the big bats of Conley and infielder Jace Jung.
In only 19 games last season, Jung was second in home runs and third in RBI among the Red Raiders, according to Tech Athletics. Conley was third on the team in home runs but placed second in the Big 12 in RBI, according to Tech Athletics.
The sophomore class adds four transfers, as well as eight Red Raiders who were in the program last season. The additions include former JUCO pitchers Brandon Birdsell, Brandon Petix and Chase Webster.
There are only 11 upperclassmen on this year’s roster, nine of them juniors. The cornerstone of the junior class is Neuse, who was selected as Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year heading into the season.
Last season, Neuse led the team in runs scored and stolen bases, according to Tech Athletics. Neuse was also a reliable glove for the Red Raiders, earning a field percentage of .950 in the brief season, according to Tech Athletics.
Only two seniors fill out the top of the roster, both pitchers: Connor Queen and transfer Patrick Monteverde, who was Tech’s opening day starter.
In 4.0 innings against No. 8 Arkansas, Monteverde allowed only one hit and two walks, while recording five strikeouts, according to Tech Athletics.
Even with the lofty expectations, awards and highly-touted roster, Tadlock remains determined on his team taking a day-by-day approach.
“You’re trying to grow a little bit each day and get a little bit better each day, and nobody has to be perfect,” Tadlock said during a preseason media availability. “It’s a 56-game season for a reason.”
That incremental approach will be vital for a Tech team that started their 2021 season off with three-straight losses.
“I just didn’t feel like, you know, myself, did a very good job at preparing the guys,” Tadlock said after his team was swept in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown, “just weren’t playing at a high level, really the whole weekend, and that’s on me.”
The Red Raiders’ attention now shifts toward their home opener against Houston Baptist at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. Tech will then play a two-game series against Texas Southern before heading to Houston for the Shriners Hospital For Children College Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.