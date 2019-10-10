Texas Tech baseball’s head coach Tim Tadlock was inducted into Grayson College’s first Hall of Fame class on Wednesday.
Tadlock was elected to the hall of fame class after coaching Grayson College’s baseball team for nine years (1997-2005), according to a Tech Athletics news release. In his time as a coach, the Vikings recorded a 435-127 overall record.
Tadlock also guided the Vikings to back-to-back National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) World Series titles in 1999 and 2000, resulting in him being named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year in both years.
Along with Tadlock, Baylor’s women’s basketball associate head coach Bill Brock was also elected to the hall of fame class, according to the release. The two are the first-ever honorees as they were selected for their success at Grayson College, as well as overall career accomplishments.
At Tech, Tadlock has led the Red Raiders to four College World Series’ in six seasons, according to Tech Athletics. Under Tadlock’s coaching, the Red Raiders have posted a 285-152 record since 2013. He has also guided the Red Raiders to win three Big 12 titles and five 45+ win seasons.
As Tech’s head coach, Tadlock has been named the National Coach of the Year twice, according to the release. He has also been named the American Baseball Coaches Association/Diamond Coach of the Year three consecutive years.
Tadlock and Brock will be recognized as the first class of the Grayson College Hall of Fame during the college’s homecoming week on Nov. 8 with a formal celebration.
