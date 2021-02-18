Texas Tech head baseball coach Tim Tadlock virtually met with the media Thursday via a Zoom news conference.
Along with five others of the nation's top-ranked teams, Tadlock and the Red Raiders will travel to Globe Life Stadium to participate in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown.
Below are some of the major takeaways from his news conference and what he had to say about Tech baseball ahead of their season opener this weekend:
LHP redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde will start on the mound for the opening game of the season against Arkansas, with head coach Tim Tadlock sharing that the team has plenty of confidence in the transfer from Seton Hill who was amongst the highest recruited transfers in the summer, Tadlock said.
Tadlock also announced that RHP sophomore Micah Dallas will get the start for the Red Raider’s second game against Ole Miss. Dallas was expected to start the opening weekend after pitchers Hunter Dobbins and Austin Becker both fell victim to UCL injuries, but Tadlock added Dallas would have been in the top three whether those guys got hurt or not, he said.
The third starting spot of the weekend was given to LHP sophomore Mason Montgomery, his second year in a row starting after being one of only seven Big-12 pitchers to record three wins during last year’s shortened season, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders have been ranked among the top four teams in all the major preseason polls to date, but Tadlock does not believe the team truly deserved their spot in the polls after losing key players like Clayton Beater, John McMillan and Brian Klein.
“I don't think we've earned that right,” Tadlock said. “I really don’t. I think it's more based on where our program has been over the last four or five, six years.”
Three Red Raiders pitchers, sophomore Hunter Dobbins, sophomore Austin Becker and Jacob Brustoski, this season will be missing this season due to UCL injuries. Becker and Brustoski have already had Tommy John surgeries to repair their injuries, but Dobbins is still waiting to receive the surgery, according to the release.
Infielder Dylan Carter will remain out until April, according to the release, with an undisclosed injury requiring him to get surgery during the offseason. Tadlock spoke on Carter's injury.
“By the way, he'll be a really nice compliment when he comes back,” Tadlock said. “Left handed bat and can really run. I'm excited about that when the time comes.”
Utility player and RHP junior Kurt Wilson will start at shortstop this weekend as Cal Conley will be seeing limited action due to health reasons, Tadlock said.
Tadlock also listed off his leadoff spot candidates, naming sophomore Max Marusak, junior Dylan Neuse, sophomore Dru Baker and junior Easton Murrell as potential options to start the batting order.
Jace Jung, a second year freshman out of San Antonio, will get the start at second base after starting in 16 games during last year's shortened season and playing in all 19.
“He was a shortstop in high school, but he went out to Santa Barbara last summer and played second and first,” Tadlock said. “ He looks like a big bar standard second base right now, and defensively he's sure handed.”
At third base junior Parker Kelly will get the start, earning the start after being one of the top reserve infielders in the nation last year, appearing in 13 games but starting only three. This season, Tadlock has enough faith in Kelly to start him opening weekend.
“Parker’s really came on,” Tadlock said. “Always plays good defense.”
Tadlock expressed his excitement over his group of freshman pitchers as well.
“There's a bunch of freshmen pitchers that are going to be really fun to watch," Tadlock said. He went on to point out Jamie Hitt, Chase Hampton, Nick Gorby and Levi Wells as some main names among the freshmen group of pitchers.
Nick Gorby’s potential has seemingly caught the eye of coach Tadlock, however, he will not be playing this weekend.
“Nick Gordy out of Florida has got a chance to be really good,” Tadlock said. “We won't see him this weekend, he's not ready yet.”
The first college baseball season since COVID-19, there have already been scheduling issues as opening weekend approaches. Tadlock said, similarly to what he said during the 2021 Virtual First Pitch Event, that the Red Raiders are willing to cooperate with any teams looking for an exhibition opponent after a game cancellation.
The Red Raiders will open their season 7 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas.
