The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will host Kentucky on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena for one of the most anticipated games of the season. Due to the high demand, Tech has offered a way for students to guarantee themselves a seat.
If students attended the Red Raiders’ game against Eastern Illinois, Bethune-Cookman, Tennessee State, Long Island and Iowa State, they are guaranteed a seat. 2,030 students qualified for a ticket and will receive a wristband to get into the game, but a student ID is still required to get into the game. If the students who attended all five games have not picked their wristbands up yet, they can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday or Friday in the student entrance at the USA.
For those who did not attend the five games to qualify for a wristband, 2,270 student tickets are still left for the game. Those tickets will be given on on a first-come, first-serve basis as there will be a separate line for general admission student tickets.
The student entrance will start allowing students inside two hours before tipoff. The game will also be televised on ESPN for fans who will not attend.
