On Wednesday, Tech released a statement from President Lawrence Schovanec regarding updates to student fees.
Numerous fees will be adjusted as a result of COVID-19 as the university changes routines, according to the release. One of the changes will be to the Student Athletic Event Access Fee.
“Due to reduced capacity at our athletics venues and revised guidance on large gatherings, we will credit the Student Athletic Event Access Fee back to all students for the Fall 2020 semester,” according to the release. “The university and the athletics department will share this loss in revenue. The athletics department will share additional details on fall athletics events and student ticket availability soon.”
More updates will come as the academic and athletic calendar veers closer to a start date for Red Raiders.
