On Aug. 6, former Lady Raider basketball head coach Marlene Stollings was terminated one day after a report from USA Today outlined a history of physical and emotional abuse.
Following Stollings’ firing, she garnered a law firm and confirmed she would pursue legal action against the university.
The lawsuit has furthered, and a press release that was sent out on Tuesday from Stollings and her representatives, Peter R. Ginsberg of Michelman & Robinson, LLP, outlined the complaints Stollings is filing against both Tech and Tech’s Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt.
According to the release there has been additional abuse within men’s sports programs, and Stollings’ termination was for coaching techniques that men’s program coaches employ to this day.
According to the release, the additional attention upon Tech Athletics would uncover Hocutt’s “disturbing” previous jobs at Ohio and Miami. And in order to cover up the wrongdoings of Hocutt, Tech fired Stollings to relieve attention on the program, according to the release.
In the complaint against Tech by Stollings, she alleged her background as a member of the LGBTQ community was the foundation of discrimination against her and other female coaches, thus leading to her termination, per the release. Also, according to the release, there have been three other coaches that have been victimized by Tech as part of the gay and lesbian community.
The release included quotes from Stollings saying Hocutt treated her shamefully and dishonorably. As a result, Stollings’ lawsuit against Tech claims breach of contract, defamation, fraud and violations of the United States Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and Title IX’s protection against gender discrimination, according to the release.
