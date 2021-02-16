Junior Kaitlin Staines was given Big 12 Tennis Player of the Week after helping the Tech get the winning point in their match against No. 23 Arizona State.
This victory was the Lady Raiders first win against an opponent in the Top 25, according to Big 12 Sports.
Last Saturday, the Lady Raiders defeated No. 23 Arizona State in a 4-3 victory, according to Tech Athletics.
In the first set, Staines lost 6-1, but in the second set she came back and defeated the Sun Devils 6-2, according to Tech Athletics.
Staines' final set was the deciding factor between a win or loss for the Lady Raiders and she was able to sweep ASU 6-0, according to Tech Athletics.
The Australia native will play with her fellow Lady Raiders against SMU at noon in the McLeod Tennis Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.