Last Monday, Texas Tech announced the termination of offensive coordinator David Yost.
In the meantime, the search for a new candidate fell entirely in the hands of head football coach Matt Wells, who was prompt in his decision to bring in a new coach. Seven days later, Tech Athletics confirmed Sonny Cumbie as the Red Raiders’ new offensive coordinator.
This move, however, was not out of the blue, as Cumbie and the Red Raiders have a vast history.
Two decades ago, Cumbie entered the Tech campus as a football walk-on athlete. The following season, he earned a scholarship.
Fast forward to 2004, Cumbie is starting for the No. 23 Tech football team in the Holiday Bowl after a seven-win regular season. He went on to win M.V.P. in the same bowl game on route to one of the most prolific bowl wins in recent Tech history.
On the coaching side of things, Cumbie is coming from Big 12 opponent, Texas Christian University.
As part of TCU’s staff, Cumbie helped a nation-leading offensive transformation in terms of total yardage (+188.2 yards per game) and an increase of over three touchdowns per game, according to TCU Athletics. This was the biggest improvement in Big 12 history, all in Cumbie’s first season at the helm.
Now, the record-holding offensive coordinator at TCU will join the Red Raiders in hopes of improving the program.
