Junior libero Emerson Solano has played in 272 sets and counting for the Texas Tech volleyball team since enrolling at the university in 2017.
Solano, who played volleyball at Amarillo high school, took home many high school and club accolades during her junior and senior seasons. She was placed on the 2016 MaxPreps All-American First Team her senior year of high school and led Amarillo to a state title, according to Tech Athletics.
Solano came in and made an immediate impact for the Red Raiders her freshman year. She played in 96 sets and recorded 171 digs in her playing time and was a big part of Tech’s run to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship game, according to Tech Athletics stats.
Solano started playing volleyball when she was 11 years old, she said. Her P.E. teacher told her she should tryout for a club team and she has been playing ever since.
“My P.E. teacher asked me to come tryout for the club team, and I didn’t even know what club volleyball was,” Solano said. “Then I made the 12-national travel team. So, that’s how I got started.”
The libero position in volleyball comes with high expectations, she said. The position is given to the player with the best defensive skills and has to dig out the ball in order to get the offense started.
“Being the libero basically means you’re one of the best defensive players on the team and one of the best passers. So, that comes with (having) the first touch on the ball. Like, if you don’t get a touch then you really can’t get a good set and get a good hit. So, it’s kinda on my shoulders,” Solano said. “I have to get up a ball that’s good enough for my setter so she can give our hitters a good ball.”
Solano has 873 digs so far in her Tech career, 260 of which have already been recorded this year, according to the stats. The Red Raiders are averaging 12.41 assists per set this year, a result of Solano and her back-court mates passing the ball to their setters.
“I just gotta make splashy plays,” Solano said. “(A splash) is a crazy ball that you didn’t think that they could get up.”
This is Solano’s second season as the team’s main libero. Last season, she ranked second in the Big 12, averaging 4.06 digs per set, according to the stats. Solano said she had to make adjustments to mentally prepare to play this position.
“I’ve never played libero. This is my second year (playing the position) and I’ve never played this position as long as I’ve played volleyball,” Solano said. “So, the biggest adjustment was the mental game. Cause it doesn’t look hard, but it is and sometimes it’s easy but if you’re not mentally there than you can just jack it up super easy. So, it’s definitely super mentally tough and I’ve to work a lot on my mental toughness and confidence this year.”
The Red Raiders had a speaker come talk to them before the 2019 season started. Solano said the speech helped her confidence grow and help her find solutions to tough situations.
“I like to visualize what I’m gonna do right,” she said. “So, I’ll visualize me digging up a hitter or getting a good pass and I try to forget about my past mistakes as soon as they happen.”
The chemistry between Solano and the team has a role in the team’s success.
Solano said that the team does lots of little things together, like getting brunch before a Tech football game, or just hanging out at someone’s house. One team trip stood out to her as being the most fun.
“This summer, as soon as the new freshman got moved in, we went to Buffalo Springs Lake and we went to (the water park Altitude H2O). We had a ball. (The water park) is literal huge floaties on the water and you have a life jacket on and it’s like obstacles,” Solano said. “You’re climbing up things and you’re just eating crap into the water. So, we just like doing things like that.”
Solano and the rest of the Red Raiders will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
