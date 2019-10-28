Texas Tech volleyball's junior libero Emerson Solano had a career day against Oklahoma in the Red Raiders' 3-1 loss on Saturday.
Solano recorded 31 digs, three aces and five assists. Her dig total was a career-high and a Big 12 season-high for a four-set match, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Her three serving aces also tied a career-high, earning her Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Solano averages 4.11 digs per set, which ranks her second in the Big 12, according to the release. She is also just one of three Red Raiders to start every game this season.
Tech's next game of the season will be against Texas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.
