Junior libero Emerson Solano from the Texas Tech Volleyball team was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in her career. Solano was given the award after her performance on the court against Iowa State and Texas Christian University.
Solano recorded four assists and 18 digs during the victorious home match versus the Cyclones, according to Tech Athletics. The 18 digs she had tied for fourth in the conference in four-setters this week.
Then, while on the road when the Red Raiders faced the Horned Frogs, Solano helped win a five-set match with three assists and 16 digs, according to Tech Athletics. This victory marked the 12th win for Tech this season, the most wins the volleyball program has had since 2001.
Solano is ranked second in the Big 12 conference with 445 digs and third with 4.01 digs per set, according to Tech Athletics.
Solano returns to the court for the last game of the season at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena to face Kansas State.
