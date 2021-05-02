Texas Tech softball finished their season on a high note with a 3-2 victory over Iowa State in the series finale.
It was an emotional game, as Tech recognize seniors for their last home game in Lubbock as collegiate athletes. But the play of the game came from a freshman, as Jacee Hamlin’s walk-off RBI stole the show en route to the Red Raiders’ win.
But it was a back-and-forth battle all the way to the finish line.
Tech struck first, with doubles from Ellie Bailey and Arriana Villa getting points on the board for Tech. But the Cyclones quickly replied in the third, when Mikayla Ramos doubled to get Iowa State in the scoring column.
This tied the game at one apiece.
In the fifth, though, Iowa State grabbed the momentum with an RBI single courtesy of Kasey Simpson. But the play had built up prior, with Milaysia Ochoa stealing a base, and hitting a single on the way.
But as Tech quickly had a response in their half of the inning, with a debut home run for Love, who sent the ball just past the outstretched arms of a Cyclone outfielder.
Then it came down to each side’s pitching staff.
For Tech, it was Missy Zoch, who came in relief of Hornback.
Zoch was perhaps the anchor down the stretch of the game. Without her scoreless frames, Tech would not have had the opportunity to walk it off in such fashion.
Her delivery was quick, with back-to-back, three-up, three-down sets to birth the Red Raiders’ opportunity to walk it off.
The offensive flow was jumpstarted by Kelcy Leach, who began the bottom of the seventh with a single. Maddie Westmoreland then kept it going with a sac bunt, which moved Leach into scoring position.
Love then returned to the scene on a hit to centerfield, which pushed the game-winning run to third base.
Finally, Tech’s freshman, Hamlin, stepped up to the plate, and delivered.
A base hit right by Iowa State’s shortstop saw Leach complete the 60-foot sprint home, and from there, it was all smiles for Tech softball.
An emotional homestand came to an end for the Red Raiders, as they will now look toward the game between Iowa State and Kansas to see if they are eligible for the final spot in the Big 12 Championships.
