On Thursday, Texas Tech women’s golfer Sofia Garcia was named to the ANNIKA Award Watch List. This is the second consecutive year for which she has been named to the list of players to watch this upcoming season for the ANNIKA Award.
The ANNIKA Award is presented to the top women’s collegiate golfer in America, annually.
Garcia, a three-time All American, has been as high as no. 16 on the Golfweek individual rankings throughout her tenure at Tech as a golfer.
In her previous junior season, Garcia received accolades stretching from an individual win at the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational to an invite to the Augusta Women’s National Amateur Championship.
The Lady Raider golf team are set to begin their season in two days in Moore, Oklahoma, at the Schooner Fall Classic.
