The Texas Tech Women's Soccer team will host the University of Texas at El Paso on Thursday, Aug 19, for both team's first official game of the fall season at the John Walker Soccer Complex for a 7 p.m. matchup that will be televised on ESPN+.
Tickets for the opening contest will be sold both in person at the complex as well as online through the official Tech Athletics website, general admission seating tickets for the game are priced at $5 for adults and $3 for children.
After a 5-6-2 overall record last season, the Red Raiders will look to start this season with a win over UTEP, who had two fewer wins than Tech last season for an overall record of 3-6-2.
Tech currently leads the Miners in head-to-head contests, with the Red Raiders owning a 6-4 record in past games against UTEP. Most recently, Tech defeated UTEP 4-3 in August, 2009.
The Red Raiders have a all-time record of 17-9-1 in season-openers, with their only tie coming in last season’s opener against Baylor. Before last season’s tie, Tech has won four straight openers.
Since Tech hired its current head soccer coach Tom Stone in 2007, the Red Raiders have lost only one opening game excluding the last season. That loss came in 2015, the same year Stone eventually led the squad to a Big 12 Championship, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech’s senior forward Kirsten Davis, a St. Louis, Missouri, native, is one of two Red Raiders beginning the 2021-’22 season as a Preseason All-Big 12 selection after leading the Red Raiders in goals (4) and shots (22) in her senior year.
Davis is returning for a fifth season with Tech despite being selected 13th overall by the Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League College Draft held in January.
The other Preseason All-Big 12 selection on Tech’s roster is junior goalkeeper Madison White from Rockwall, who finished her sophomore year with a .744 saves percentage through nine starts.
White’s freshman year in 2019 resulted in a First Team All-Big 12 selection, First Team All-Midwest Selection, and her nomination as Big 12 Freshman of the Year. In high school, she was named Bishop Lynch’s Female Athlete of the Year.
Former Red Raider Taya Lopez transferred to UTEP over the summer after spending two years at Texas Tech, redshirting her first year and appearing during only one match in 2020. With four years of eligibility remaining, Lopez will look to flourish with UTEP under head coach Kathryn Balogun.
With Tech hosting UTEP on Thursday, Aug 19, for their season opener, head coach Tom Stone will look to begin the 2021-’22 season with a win and a step in the right direction.
