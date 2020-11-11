The Texas Tech women’s soccer program has signed Kaitlyn Giametta to their roster for the upcoming season.
Giametta is from Prosper, Texas, and plays for the (DA) FC Dallas U-18/19 program, according to Tech Athletics.
The five-foot-five striker has garnered numerous accolades for both her school and club programs.
For Prosper High School, Giametta lettered two years, including her freshman year; she led her team from the striker position and won the Prosper Independent School District MVP as well.
As a freshman, Giametta tallied 482 minutes on the season through 10 varsity games, according to Max Preps. She had 14 goals on 41 shots as well.
However, Giametta handles her business off the field, too, earning a 4.5 GPA.
On the club soccer scene, the FC Dallas program is known for producing talent.
Players such as sophomore midfielder Hannah Anderson, freshman defender Elise Anderson, sophomore midfielder Haley Smith and junior goalkeeper Sydney Malmstrom were all products of the FC Dallas program at one point before their time at Tech, according to Tech Athletics.
The 2021 high school graduate said she loved everything about the Tech campus and people.
“I chose Tech because when I got on campus and visited for the first time, it just felt like home. Everything about it just felt like it was the place where I wanted to be,” Giametta said.
The future Red Raider said her parents put her on a recreational soccer team, and her talent and passion blossomed.
“I played a bunch of sports when I was younger, and then I just stuck with soccer because I just loved it,” Giametta said.
During the 2019 and 2020 season, Giametta has played in a total of 21 games and has started in 17, according to U.S Soccer Development Academy. The midfielder has also scored a total of 17 goals within the year.
“I am hoping to bring a side of competitiveness,” Giametta said. “I always want to win, and I just want to go out there, and I want to score a lot of goals and just have fun with it.”
About three other players signing to the Red Raider roster are from the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Giametta said she has played or been in contact with some of her future teammates.
“There is quite a few in the Dallas area that are in my class, but also I’ve gone to the summer camps besides last summer because of COVID,” Giametta said. “Over the summer a few of us got together before COVID really broke out and shut us down. Also, through social media here and there.”
Giametta will join the Red Raider roster along with 10 other incoming signees for the upcoming 2021 season. The signing class includes includes a large number of student-athletes from a variety of positions.
Stone has added five defenders, four forwards, one midfielder and a goalkeeper. However, the Red Raiders’ sights are set on concluding the current season against Kansas State on Nov. 13.
