The Texas Tech soccer program announced three captains for the 2020 season: Sixth-year senior and returning captain Margaret Begley, senior forward Kirsten Davis and junior defender Cassie Hiatt.
All three players have a decorated history with the Red Raider soccer program and have earned Big 12 awards throughout their careers.
Begley returns to the Red Raiders’ roster as the first ever sixth-year member in program history, according to Tech Athletics. The defender returned to the John Walker after her redshirt senior season in 2019, marking her comeback after two straight seasons of ACL tears in 2017 and 2018.
In 2019, the Omaha native started in three games for the Red Raiders and played in a total of 19 games, according to Tech Athletics.
During the Red Raiders’ season opener against Baylor last Friday, Begley helped freshman goalkeeper Madison Martin keep out two potential goals for the Bears. This aided the Red Raiders to keep Baylor scoreless through the entire 110-minute match and tie 0-0.
“I think with Margo she has been so long and has so much experience,” head coach Tom Stone said. “She is such a great leader for our younger leaders.”
Davis returns to the field after a standout junior season, as she earned multiple awards and broke numerous school records. During the 2019 season, the St. Louis native was named First Team All-Big 12, All-Midwest First Team and the All-American First Team, according to Tech Athletics. Davis also earned the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the Big 12 in total shots with 104 to go along with a conference-leading 46 shots on goal, according to Big 12 Sports. Davis was also in named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy during her junior season.
In last Friday’s match against Baylor, Davis accumulated seven shots and four shots on goal while having played the entire 110-minute match, according to Tech Athletics.
Hiatt began her career with a Big 12 All-Freshman honor as a defender and was named the 2018 Texas Tech Rookie of the Year, according to Tech Athletics. Hiatt was then moved back to the center back position; one she knew well from her time on the field before her collegiate career. Hiatt also earned numerous awards as she anchored the back line of the Red Raider defense throughout the season.
Hiatt earned Third Team All-America honors, First Team All-Midwest honors and was named a First Team All-Big 12 player, just as her teammate and fellow captain Davis collected, according to Tech Athletics. As a sophomore, Hiatt started and played in 18 games with three seniors on the back line. With all the former seniors having graduated, Hiatt is the only returning Red Raider on the back line this season, making her the veteran of the position.
These three captains and their fellow Red Raiders move on to Lawrence for the first road test against No. 9 Kansas on Friday. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on the ESPN+ app for subscribers.
