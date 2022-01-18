On Tuesday Jan. 18, Texas Tech women’s tennis sophomore Margarita Skriabina was named Big 12 Conference's Player of the Week following her performance at the Torero Classic, according to Big 12 Sports.
Skriabina began the 2021 season with three wins against ranked opponents and is now 22-2 in her last 24 competitive matches. She opened her weekend with a straight set victory (6-2, 6-4) over Stanford's No. 21 Alexandria Yepifanova, according to Tech Athletics.
She followed up that performance with another ranked win over Florida State's No. 22 Petra Hule,. On Sunday, Jan. 16, Skriabina won the top single draw title with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (10-6) victory over No. 44 Solymar Colling of the host San Diego.
Tech took home the Torero Classic's team title with Skriabina’s performance along with some help from her teammates, according to Big 12 Sports.
The Lady Raiders will continue their season with their first contest at home on Friday, when Texas-El Paso and Abilene Christian will play against Tech in the McLeod Tennis Center.
Tech plays against UTEP first at 10 a.m., who they haven't lost to since the programs' first meeting in 1999. After Tech's first win over UTEP in 2001, Tech has swept the Miners in every meeting since.
Tech also first played against ACU in 1999, but the Lady Raiders have emerged victorious from every matchup between the two schools. Four hours after starting against UTEP, the Lady Raiders are scheduled to take on ACU at 2 p.m.
