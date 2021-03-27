The Texas Tech women’s tennis player, freshman Margarita Skriabina will complete her first full season with the Red Raiders this year.
In the 2019-2020 season, Skriabina came to Lubbock and recorded a 9-9 singles record and a 7-8 in doubles, according to Tech Athletics.
During the shortened season, Skriabina defeated three ranked opponents in singles, according to Tech Athletics. Skriabina’s highest-ranked win in 2020 was against the then No. 30 Adriana Reami from No. 5 North Carolina State.
Before coming to Tech, the Russia native competed as a member of the Russian National Team and was on the Women’s Tennis Association tour, along with teammate freshman Lisa Mays.
Skriabina said she has been with the Lady Raiders going on two years now and considers it a second home compared to Russia.
“It’s not different (playing in Lubbock) because I have played here for a long time, so this is kind of like my home court, my second home,” said Skriabina. “So, I am feeling good here, on my courts.”
Skriabina said she is glad she and the Lady Raiders can still compete during the pandemic and now she can play a full season.
“This is my second year here, so I didn’t play a full season because of COVID, so this is my first full real season,” Skriabina said.
Skriabina has competed relentlessly this season and is one of the few Lady Raiders with a perfect 14-0 record in duals singles action, according to Tech Athletics.
Skriabina teams up with primarily Mays and sophomore Nell Miller when in doubles action, according to Tech Athletics. With Mays, the pair are 6-0 while Skriabina and Miller post six wins together.
Skriabina and the Lady Raiders continue the season with a 12-5 overall record and 5-1 conference record, according to Tech Athletics.
Next up for the Lady Raiders is a continuation of their road trip, this time to Norman to face off against Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 28.
Skriabina said she has never played the Longhorns due to the pandemic and is ready to see what they will bring to the courts.
“We didn’t play Texas (last season), and so I am so excited to meet them I want to see how good they are,” Skriabina said. “I want to compare our team and their team, and I just want to see everything and I am so excited to play them.”
During Tech’s match against Kansas, Skriabina was the first Lady Raider to secure a point with a two-set 6-1, 6-1 victory and said her opponent played tough and well on the court. After the win, Skriabina was feeling good and said she finds a way to win and follows her own plan.
