The Texas Tech men’s golf team opened its spring season falling just short of a team and individual championship at The Amer Ari Invitational in Waimea, Hawaii that started Thursday and ended on Saturday.
Sophomore Baard Skogen finished second in the tournament with a strong showing throughout, but in the second and third rounds he separated himself from the field.
Sophomore Baard Skogen finished second in the tournament, leading his teammates junior Ludvig Aberg, junior Garrett Martin, freshman Callum Scott and senior Andy Lopez held the tournament lead throughout the final round,
Skogen held the tournament lead up until the final round, when Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra’s eagle on his 18th hole was enough to upend the Red Raiders.
Skogen tallied four-straight birdies early in the third round but the sophomore did not score below par in his final seven holes of the round, allowing the opportunity for Oklahoma State to win the tournament.
Tech’s second round of the tournament was near record setting as the Red Raiders shot 267 on the day as a team, which was one stroke shy of tying the program record of lowest round, according to Tech Athletics. The record of 266 was set at the 2015 iteration of the Amer Ari Invitational.
Martin, Aberg and Skogen were three-under par after the ninth hole in the first round, while Lopez was two-under par at that point.
Aberg finished his first round at (-3) while Skogen finished one shot off the lead in the tournament at (-6). Skogen had an early eagle and tallied seven birdies in the first round.
The Red Raiders’ second round included holding the outright lead in the individual and team leaderboards.
Skogen tallied four straight birdies, which gave him the outright lead at (-13). He tallied seven birdies on the day while only having one bogey.
Aberg had a slow start to his round but brought himself to (-4) on the day and (-9) on the tournament with three-straight birdies late in his round.
Tech had everyone finish the day in the top 28 of the tournament and finished the day as the tournament's leading team at (-36).
The Red Raiders created separation in the final round of the tournament as by the turn at hole No. 9 they held a six-shot lead after holding a one-stroke lead at the end of the second round.
Skogen was being chased by his teammate Martin and Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra throughout the day.
Lopez-Chacarra tied Skogen at (-17) in the third round. Lopez-Chacarra was through 17 holes when he caught Skogen.
Lopez-Chacarra scored an eagle on his 18th hole giving him and the Cowboys the outright lead for both the individual and team tournaments.
Skogen could not rally to tie and force a playoff, and the Red Raiders fell by a single stroke.
The Red Raiders will be in action once again at The Prestige in La Quinta, California from Monday, Feb. 21 to Wednesday, Feb. 23.
