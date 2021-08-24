Head coach Matt Wells has announced on Tuesday, Aug. 24, grad-transfer Tyler Shough will be the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders in their season opener against the University of Houston at 6 p.m. in Houston’s NRG Stadium.
Shough transferred to Tech during the spring 2020 semester after three years with the Ducks, according to Tech Athletics.
The Chandler, Arizona native was the starting quarterback for Oregon in 2020 where he played in seven games and finished with a 5-2 overall record, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Shough then led his team to a Pac-12 title that same year.
Coverage for the Red Raiders first game against the Cougars will be televised on ESPN.
