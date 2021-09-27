Texas Tech’s quarterback Tyler Shough suffered a broken collarbone during Saturday’s loss to Texas in the first game of inter-conference play, head coach Matt Wells said during a weekly Zoom meeting on Sunday night.
“Tyler (Shough) broke his collarbone,” Wells said. “So he’ll be out, I don't know, six weeks. Probably about 'til early November."
Shough’s last drive of the game against Texas came midway through the second quarter, as he was seen grabbing his shoulder as he headed towards the locker room with trainers after throwing an interception that Texas’ defensive back Josh Thompson returned for a touchdown.
However, Shough’s injury appeared to occur on the drive prior to the interception, when he scored his lone touchdown of the game by diving into the end zone to finish a six-yard run.
When asked why Shough remained in the game for an additional drive, Wells said it was due to the team’s doctors not determining him to be out at that point.
Shough started each snap for the Red Raiders this season up until his injury, leading Tech to three wins against non-conference teams while compiling a total statline of 872 passing yards for six passing touchdowns, completing 64 of 92 pass attempts, according to Tech Athletics.
Shough’s injury came on only his second rushing touchdown of the season, and improved his rushing yards total to only 14 despite his 16 rushing attempts.
Senior quarterback Henry Colombi filled in for Shough for the remainder of the game and posted a statline of 324 yards and three touchdowns while completing 17 of 23 passes, according to Tech Athletics. Both the yardage and touchdown totals were career highs for Colombi, despite playing in six games for the Red Raiders last season according to Tech athletics.
Colombi showcased his ability to throw the deep ball in his comeback attempt against Texas, completing four passes of over 30 yards. The first three all resulted in touchdowns, and the final one came when Colombi was able to get a first down and extend the drive on a 4th-and-14.
However, Colombi also threw an interception in the Red Raiders’ first drive of the second half, when a pass intended for receiver Erik Ezukanama was instead caught by Texas linebacker Luke Brockermeyer.
Colombi’s first three years of collegiate football came at Utah State, where he played under Wells before following the coach to Tech. In the postgame conference after Tech’s loss in the Big 12 opener, Wells said Colombi will be just fine.
“Henry (Colombi) is a good quarterback. He’s a guy that’s always into it in the QB meetings, into it in practice, continually pushing Tyler and being an encourager,” Wells said. “Henry will be just fine. Henry’s a winner, he’s a competitive dude.”
Colombi started last season as a back up to former quarterback Alan Bowman, now a member of the Michigan Wolverines football team under coach Jim Harbaugh, and saw his first snap of the season in a similar situation to the one he was placed in on Saturday.
Bowman suffered an ankle injury on a roughing-the-passer penalty against Kansas State during just the second conference game of the season, and Colombi stepped in to complete 30 of 42 passing attempts for 244 yards and a touchdown. Colombi failed to get the win though, throwing an interception in the fourth quarter when down 24-21. Despite one more drive before the game ended, Tech failed to score again and lost by a score of 31-21.
Colombi wasn't the only quarterback to see the field after Shough’s injury in Saturday’s loss to Texas, as redshirt freshman quarterback Donovan Smith appeared in the game for only two plays. Both of those plays were rushes, the first being for a five-yard gain and the latter being a one-yard touchdown.
When asked about his expectations for Smith and the other backups behind Colombi, Wells said nothing has changed.
“Their expectations haven't changed, we expect them to come in and prepare like they’re the starter,” Wells said. “All of those guys are very active participants in coach (Sonny) Cumbie’s quarterback meetings … ask questions, answer questions, take a lot of notes, watch a ton of video in preparation for if and when they do become the starter.”
With Shough’s injury likely to sideline him for over a month, Wells will be relying on his back-up quarterbacks to step up in his absence. Most significantly, Henry Colombi will look to take over the offense and use his experience from last season as well as his time under Wells at Utah State to help Tech win until Shough’s return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.