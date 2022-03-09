Texas Tech’s head track & field coach Wes Kittley said Tech will have 18 athletes competing in the 2022 NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend in Birmingham, Alabama. Friday’s events begin at 10 a.m. and Saturday’s events start at 10:30 a.m.
The men’s team will have 10 athletes take part in 11 events, while the women will have eight girls compete in 10 events.
In this week’s installment of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, the men’s ranked in at No. 5 while the women were No. 8. Both the men’s and women’s teams have been ranked in the top ten all year, according to Tech Athletics.
“I am really excited to take two top-10 teams into this meet,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “It’s been very unusual because it’s hard to have two teams at the same time hitting on all cylinders. So just really proud of this group.”
Tech is coming off a week break following the Big 12 Indoor Championships where both teams placed second. The men’s side scored a total of 155 points, while the women scored 124, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Jacoby Shelton is coming off a two first-place finish weekend at the Big 12 Championships for the men’s 60-meter and 200-meter dashes, according to Tech Athletics. He recorded a time of 6.64 seconds in the 60-meter and a time of 20.80 seconds in the 200-meter.
“I really want to keep the same momentum we had last week going into nationals,” Shelton said. “The 60 is more the race I favor a lot, so I was able to provide for the team and hoping I can build off what I did last week going into nationals.”
This is the second consecutive year Shelton claimed the top spot for the 60-meter dash at the Big 12 Championships, according to Tech Athletics.
“I was excited, I was very ecstatic,” Shelton said. “All and all I was actually nervous to defend my title, and I guess the nervousness trying to defend my title made me think about how I didn’t wanna lose it. So, you know, it kind of gave me a little bit more of an edge to just push further and try and defend it even more.”
Shelton is one of two Tech athletes that are competing in multiple events, the 60 and 200-meter dashes, and is grateful for everyone around him that helped him succeed this season
“It’s really just the process of working with everybody here,” Shelton said. “You know, coach Rob, coach Z they know what they’re doing day in and day out at practice. It’s a process, you just kind of feel it so when you know the process goes right everything goes well and I think that was pivotal to my success.”
This is the third year in a row Shelton has qualified for nationals, but a hamstring injury last year and COVID-19 his sophomore year has kept him from competing.
“The injury I had last year was really a blessing in disguise,” Shelton said. ”I was running exceptionally well, but after the injury, I became more of a smooth runner and run more efficient. So, I really just wanna win, you know, just compete. If I don’t win I wanna place top three or get a PR (personal record) in the 60 and the 200, plus I wanna win for the team.”
This is the last meet of the indoor season and Shelton only had good things to say about Kittley.
“In all honesty, he’s probably the best coach that I’ve ever had,” Shelton said. “I’m grateful for letting him allow me to be here for years. They’ve done a phenomenal job with us on and off the track and helping us grow into who we want to be.
Senior Ruth Usoro was also among the Red Raiders that reclaimed their crown in the Big 12 Championships, winning the women’s long jump for the third-straight season with a leap of 6.59-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
“It feels great and first of all, all glory to God,” Usoro said. “Because he’s the one working with me and I just feel so happy to be carrying my team along going into nationals.”
Usoro will be the only other Red Raider competing in multiple events, the women’s long and triple jumps, according to Tech Athletics.
In last year’s meet, Usoro placed first in women’s triple jump and said she looks to go out there and have fun.
“I’m going there to have fun first of all,” Usoro said. “I just follow god, if that means defending the crown, fine, if that doesn’t mean defending the crown that’s still ok as long as I have fun, I know I’m doing what I need to do.”
Usoro said one of her favorite things about competing is getting to do it with teammates who support and push her to be her best.
“We’re not selfish teammates, we’re not selfish people. When one person falls, you’re ready to pick the other person back up,” Usoro said. “So, we’re always there to push each other. If I don’t win, I would have nothing but happiness towards her if she won and I know that goes both ways.”
Usoro, in her fourth season, said she’s proud to represent a school she’s grateful for.
“I’m always a Red Raider,” Usoro said. “It’s such an honor to be a Red Raider, to know wherever I go my school has been represented by me and through me. Wherever I go I’ll be grateful for the time I have spent here.”
