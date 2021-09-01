Prior to Texas Tech’s first home football game against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, September 11, Shaquille O’Neal a.k.a “DJ Diesel” will be featured in a performance at Raider Alley presented by Bud Light, and is free for all fans to attend and enjoy.
O’Neal, former NBA star and current member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, played 19 years in the NBA (including four championships and an MVP award).
Despite his popularity arising from basketball, O’Neal has made a large portion of his earnings from advertisements and marketing deals. “The Big Diesel’s” scheduled appearance as DJ at Raider Alley fits the description.
Despite his three year stint at LSU in his college years, O’Neal will perform at Raider Alley in Texas Tech’s Engineering Key as “DJ Diesel”.
The performance will take place before the game against SFA kicks off at 6 p.m. and is free for all viewers, but reserved space for tailgating is available via reaching out to 806-789-7085.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.