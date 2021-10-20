The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 20 watch lists members for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award on Tuesday, and among the 20 is Texas Tech’s 6-foot-6 guard Terrance Shannon Jr, who averaged 12.9 points per game last season for the Red Raiders according to Tech Athletics.
This news comes less than a week after Shannon was selected to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 team on Oct. 13. The West Award, named after 1972 NBA Champion and the first winner of a Finals MVP award in 1969 Jerry West, honors the top guards in Division-1 basketball.
After finishing second on the Red Raiders last season with an average scoring rate second only to current NBA rookie Mac McClung, Shannon was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and was one of five finalists for the Hall of Fame's 2021 Julius Erving Award.
Shannon was the first Red Raider to be named to the watchlist since Jarret Culver in 2018, another Tech basketball product who is currently playing in the pros with the Memphis Grizzlies. Past winners of this award currently in the NBA include players such as RJ Barrett, D’Angelo Russell, Malik Monk and Buddy Hield.
Only three other players from the Big 12 were named to the watch list this season: Texas’ senior Andrew Jones, who is returning for his sixth season with the program, Baylor’s sophomore Adam Flagler, who is one of the eight returning members from their 2020-21 squad that won the national championship and Kansas’ senior Ochai Agbaji, an All-Big 12 honorable mention for the past two seasons.
The selection process consists of three rounds in which fans can participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies to vote for their favorite players. The current list of 20 watch members will be narrowed to 10 in late January and again to five in late February. In March, Jerry West and a selection committee will decide who wins the award of the final five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.