The Texas Tech track and field team concluded its first day of the Texas Tech Shootout on Friday. Many athletes set career bests and two are now ranked second in the NCAA.
In the field events, Seasons Usual tossed the second-best mark of her career in the women’s throw. Usuals marked 64'-5.75" or 19.65-meters.
The long jump event was split into two with the long jump open and long jump invite. Starting with the women, seniors Kaylee Hinton and Tiara Willams competed for the Lady Raiders in the women’s long jump open. Hinton tied for fourth after jumping 19’-7" or 5.97-meters. Right behind her was Williams, placing sixth after jumping 19’-5.25” or 5.92-meters.
As for the women’s long jump invite, Ruth Usoro stole the show after jumping 21’-6.75” or 6.57 meters. Usoro placed first place in the event and is now ranked second in the nation.
Following the women were the men in the men’s long jump invite. Senior Justin Hall had a great run after jumping 26’-5” or 8.05-meters. Hall set a new personal record and is now ranked second in the nation by ½ inch. Tech now has two long jumpers ranked second in the nation.
Freshman Cale Kassen set his career-best in the men’s high jump after clearing 6”-9.75” 2.08-meters. Sophomore Jequan Hogan marked his season's best after clearing 6’-8” or 2.03-meters.
Moving to track events, kicking things off in the women’s 800-meter was junior Claudrice McKoy, who ran her career-best marking a time of 2:14.19.
As for the men, freshman Alfred Chawonza and sophomore Sven Cepus represented the Red Raiders in the men’s 800-meter. Chawonza ran his career-best with 1:50.10 on the track. In addition to his time, Chawonza made it in the top section of the 800-meter. Taking the overall lead was Cepus with a time of 1:49.32.
In the women’s 200-meter run, junior Daja Gordon ran her season-best at 24.47. Gordon’s last best record was at the Red Raider Invitational with a time of 24.57. D’jenne Egharevba also competed in the 200-meter and tied herself for the 10th best time in program history. Egharevba ran a 23.49 to take the overall lead in the women’s 200-meter.
Moving to the men’s 200-meter, Jacolby Shelton set a new career-best after running a time of 20.77. Adding to this, Shelton is now tied for fourth in the NCAA. Freshman Ashton O'Conner was not far behind Shelton, running a time of 20.84, and senior Karayme Bartley placed fifth with 20.98.
As for the group of athletes who traveled to Washington for the Husky Classic, Seselia Dala set a personal record running in the women’s 5000. Dala's time was 17:18.296. Nokuthula Dlamini also competed in the women’s 3000 with a final time of 9:43.844.
Tech will be back at the Sports Performance Center on Saturday to continue the Texas Tech Shootout.
