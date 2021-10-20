The Texas Tech soccer team will host Kansas at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22 at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Red Raiders will be celebrating Senior Day, honoring the six seniors currently on the team.
Tech currently has a record of 10-4-2 and a conference record of 3-3-1 after a 2-0 loss against No. 21 West Virginia last Sunday.
Junior goalkeeper Madison White made five saves against the Mountaineers, marking a new season high stat.
Sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski led the team with three shots, followed by junior defender Hannah Anderson, who had two shots. Senior forward Kirsten Davis and senior defender Cassie Hiatt both trailed with one shot each.
Davis continues to lead the team this season with 13 goals this season and 44 career goals, according to Texas Tech Athletics.
Her 13th goal was scored in the 2-1 victory against Iowa State on Oct. 17. This moved her to second place all-time in points scored at Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders are looking to improve their record as they host Kansas on Friday.
Head coach Tom Stone Kansas can sometimes look like a tough team to play against, and other times not.
“We’re hoping that we can do some things to not let that performance that they have in them surface, and of course they’ll be trying the opposite," Stone said. "They’ve got some really outstanding qualities too that we’re going to have to deal with.”
Kansas currently has a record of 7-9-1 and a conference record of 2-5 after a 3-2 loss against Oklahoma, according to Kansas Athletics.
Sophomore forward Brie Severns and freshman midfielder Raena Childers scored the two goals of the night for the Jayhawks, according to Kansas Athletics.
Severns tied the game for the Jayhawks in the 23rd minute after Oklahoma scored an early goal three minutes into the game, according to Kansas Athletics.
Oklahoma claimed its second lead in the 57th minute off a penalty kick, but Childers responded less than five minutes later with a goal in the 61st minute, tying the game once again for the Jayhawks, according to Kansas Athletics.
In the 85th minute, Oklahoma scored a goal that turned into a game-winner, according to Kansas Athletics. Red-shirt junior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet made a career-high nine saves despite the loss.
Severns leads the team this season with six goals and five assists, according to Kansas Athletics. She has not failed to score in the past three games.
In the last matchup against Tech and Kansas, the Red Raiders fell 1-0 after then-senior midfielder Kathryn Castro scored a goal for the Jayhawks in the 80th minute.
Both teams are looking to improve their records as they head into the Big 12 tournament next week.
“Points are precious right now,” Stone said. “These are points we need, and we’re excited to be playing at home to try to get them both.”
Fans can watch this matchup on ESPN+ or purchase tickets at TechAthletics.com
