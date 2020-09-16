After being ranked as one of the top ten players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking back in August, Texas Tech golfer Sandy Scott has earned a spot in the U.S. Open.
Scott will be the first player in Tech golf program history to be on a current Red Raider roster while qualifying for the U.S. Open.
Although preparation goes into the routine of most all-world class golfers, Scott said the off-season, like the rest of the sports world, was odd.
“I went home a week after the season was canceled in March,” Scott said. “I was home for about three or four months and came back to the States in July,”
The Nairn, Scotland native made the trek back to his hometown where he practiced for a period of time before his country went into lockdown. When the virus hit Scotland, it caused all of the courses around him to be closed for up to 10 weeks, Scott said.
“I was in the garden hitting balls into a net and just chipping in the garden and stuff,” Scott said.
Scott, like the rest of the world, was forced to perfect his craft from home during the pandemic.
Fast forward to the beginning of June, Scott began playing competitive golf once again.
Despite the odd off-season, Scott said he was welcomed back to the United States and regained his rhythm in time for tournaments.
“I’ve been back in the States for a couple of months now. I’ve had plenty of time to get warmed up for these kinds of tests and conditions,” Scott said. “I’ve had plenty of competitive rounds with the guys to where I feel comfortable.”
Now, Scott faces one of the biggest stages of his career in the U.S. Open, where he will be one of 13 amateurs in the whole tournament.
The rest of the competition is littered with professional talent, including names like Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and even Tiger Woods, a group that will be just two groups ahead of Scott on the green.
A stage like this can be nerve-wracking for many, but the lack of a crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions could potentially work in favor of some golfers.
“The course will be a little bit better from that standpoint, with the spectators not wearing out the rough,” Tech golf coach Greg Sands said. “It’ll probably be easier to concentrate. We were only a couple groups behind Tiger, so I feel like that would have been a mess in front of us if there were spectators.”
Sands will be Scott’s caddie at the championship for the first time in his career.
The U.S. Open Championship, based out of Mamaroneck, New York, will host 144 golfers, 10 past champions and 12 runner-ups, according to Tech Athletics.
With the talent on the course, however, Scott is not accolade-shy either.
The two-time All-American and two-time U.S. Amateur Championship Round of 32 golfer has had his share of success on the green. Just last year, Scott opened his season by finishing first place in The Camel Cup, shooting 70-67-65 - 202, according to Tech Athletics, while leading the Red Raiders to victory in the same tournament.
The senior, at the end of the shortened season, ranked No. 16 in Golfstat and Golfweek.
He also finished fifth in the Tavistock Collegiate tournament and 16th at the Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament.
Now, after an NCAA-granted waiver allowed him to come back to Tech after a shortened season in Spring 2020, Scott will take on the U.S. Open.
Scott’s tee-off is set at 7:40 a.m. Thursday at the 120th U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club.
The event will be broadcasted on the Golf Channel from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Thursday, NBC will then take coverage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The following day, the Golf Channel will resume coverage from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then NBC will again pick it up to end the broadcast from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
