Texas Tech men’s golf senior Sandy Scott will compete at The Walker Cup as a member of the Great Britain and Ireland team on Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.
The senior was chosen for the tournament by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
The United States (U.S.) currently holds a 36-9-1 all-time advantage over Great Britain and Ireland, according to the release. The U.S. had a 19-7 win in 2017 as Great Britain and Ireland won in 2015.
The two-day event will consist of alternate shot matches along with single matches, according to the release. Saturday will have eight singles matches, while Sunday all 10 players from each team will compete. With each individual win, one point will be given to a team while a half-point will be given to teams if players tie after the 18 holes.
The U.S. needs 13 points to be the reigning champions and Great Britain and Ireland need 13.5 points to reclaim the title, according to the release.
Scott said The Walker Cup is something he has been working towards for his entire career, according to the release. The Nairn, Scotland native, said he is honored and excited to be playing in this tournament.
"The Walker Cup is as close to the pinnacle that a person from Great Britain can get at this point in our career as an amateur," Scott said, according to the release. "It has been a goal of mine ever since. There's nothing else you can ask for as a player. I'm really looking forward to it."
Scott is coming off an individual championship at The Carmel Cup while also helping his team win the tournament, according to the release. The senior shot 14-under-par at the 54-hole event and recorded 19 birdies.
In the 2018-2019 season, Scott earned PING All-America and All-Big 12 honors, according to the release. He was also named to the Golfweek Preseason All-America and to the Haskins Award Watch List.
Scott and the rest of the team will travel to Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 23, and Sept. 24, for the Inverness Intercollegiate.
