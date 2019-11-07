Texas Tech men’s golf senior Sandy Scott was named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month for the first time in his collegiate career.
Scott is the 10th Red Raider to earn the Golfer of the Month title, according to a Tech Athletics news release. In the 2018 season, the Nairn, Scotland, native received PING All-America and Jack Nicklaus Award Semifinalist while also ranking No. 6 in the Golfstat Player Rankings.
The senior was also named to the Haskins Award Fall watch list, according to the release. Along with winning the individual title at The Carmel Cup, Scott also earned the individual title at the Big 12 Match Play and tied for fifth place at the Tavistock Collegiate. Scott had a 70.0 stroke average in the month of October and made 27 birdies through nine rounds of stroke play in the fall season.
