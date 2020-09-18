On Thursday and Friday, Texas Tech golfer Sandy Scott participated in the 120th U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.
On day-one of the event, Scott got as low as seventh place on the leaderboard after a birdie on the par-4 eleventh hole, according to ESPN. Scott, However, began to struggle with putts down the stretch. He finished the first round 6-over-par after his final seven holes. He concluded with four bogeys and a double on No. 14.
He shot an overall score of 5-over-par on Thursday which would ultimately place him in the top 50, per ESPN.
In his second round of play, Scott made some birdies, yet struggled to keep bogeys off the card. He would go on to shoot 3-over-par on the day and have an overall score of 8-over-par through the first two days of play, according to ESPN.
Nearing the end of the play on Friday, the cut line was set at 5-over-par. Scott missed the cut and will not continue in the tournament, according to ESPN.
Currently, the leader of the tournament is Patrick Reed; he sits at 4-under-par, according to ESPN.
