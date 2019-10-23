The Texas Tech men’s golf team finished fifth place in the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational after ending Monday in second place. Senior Sandy Scott and redshirt junior Kyle Hogan both earned top-five finishes in the invite as well.
The team ended its last tournament of the fall at even-par, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Central Florida finished first in the tournament followed by LSU, Vanderbilt and California.
Scott finished the tournament with 15 birdies and finished tied for fifth place after shooting 72-66-74, according to the release. Hogan shot a 4-under with an eagle and four birdies, finishing the tournament in third place. Freshman Ludvig Aberg and junior Andy Lopez tied for 48th place while freshman Garrett Martin finished in 60th place.
Lopez was ranked No. 7 by Golfstat going into the tournament after winning the individual title in the Inverness Invitational and third place in The Carmel Cup. The junior went 5-0 in the Big 12 Match Play and shot a 7-over in Florida.
Meanwhile, sophomore Markus Braadlie won the Little Rock First Tee Classic with a 6-under, according to the release. Sophomore Jansen Smith and junior Jamie Stewart also competed in the tournament. Smith tied for 20th while Stewart placed in 33rd place.
The team will take a break from play until Feb. 3 at the Amer Ari Invitational on Feb. 3 in Kona, Hawaii.
