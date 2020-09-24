On Thursday morning, Tech golfers Sandy Scott and Ludvig Aberg were named to The Haskins Award Watch List. The annual award recognizes the top male collegiate golfer in the nation. No Red Raider has ever won the award, according to Tech Athletics.
The two-time All American, Scott, is fresh off of a U.S. Open appearance. The Tech senior currently is No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, per Tech Athletics.
Aberg, the winner of two Swedish golf tournaments this past summer, is a sophomore, currently ranked No. 21 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
