The No. 18 Texas Tech soccer team will travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Iowa State for its first Big 12 match away from Lubbock at 7 p.m. on Thursday. With the Red Raiders and Cyclones facing off, two sisters will be reunited on the field and go head-to-head for the first time in their lives.
At the age of four, freshman forward Macy Schultz began her soccer career in her hometown, Fort Collins, Colorado. It was there Macy Schultz and her old sister, McKenna Shultz played with one another as teammates.
“It’s kind of a family thing and seeing my family play soccer, I just loved it and here I am,” Macy Schultz said.
Now, with junior defender McKenna Schultz at Iowa State, the sisters will both play each other for the first time during a Big 12 match.
“So, we have never actually like played against each other we have always played on the same team,” Macy Schultz said. “Like in high school and club for a couple years, we played together so it has never been actually like head-to-head with each other.”
While at Iowa State, McKenna Schultz has played since 2017 and has played a total of 2,108 minutes with the Cyclones, according to Iowa State Athletics. Though she has never scored a goal, last season, McKenna Schultz recorded her second shot of the 2018 season against the Red Raiders.
“She is very competitive, so I am expecting nothing less. It is gonna be a hard game,” Macy Schultz said. “She is gonna give me a hard run for my money because we are going against each other.”
In 2018, McKenna Schultz played in all 20 games and started in all but one match and earned Academic All-Big 12 Second Team, according to Iowa State Athletics. In her freshman season, she played in 15 games and started in six, recording two shots. This season, McKenna Schultz has played in every game and recorded 582 minutes on the field.
So far in her first year with the Red Raiders, Macy Schultz has recorded two goals with one in the match against North Texas and another against UC Irving, according to Tech Athletics. Macy Schultz has played in every game so far for Tech.
“This is going to be a really competitive game, but it’ll be fun,” Macy Schultz said. “My family is just going to wear red and sit in the middle (of the crowd) since we both wear red, so it just works.”
In 2017, Iowa State and Tech tied 1-1 and last year Tech came back and shut out the Cyclones 3-0, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raiders will head to Iowa with an overall 9-1-1 record this season and are 1-0-1 in conference play after a tie with Oklahoma 1-1, according to Tech Athletics.
Iowa State is 3-7 for the season and 0-1 in Big 12 play after a 0-2 loss to West Virginia, according to Cyclone Athletics.
“(Iowa State) is going to be organized, they are going to be ready, they are at home and they always mess with somebody they always beat good teams,” head coach Tom Stone said. “For sure this is not a team we will ever take lightly because that would be a big mistake.”
